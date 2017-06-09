Man who posted nude photos of ex-girl...

Man who posted nude photos of ex-girlfriend gets jail time

Man who posted nude photos of ex-girlfriend gets jail time Ex-girlfreind claims Allen M. Stachura posted her nude photos on social media site Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2scNQKR GREEN BAY - A man accused of posting naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend on the internet will spend 18 months on probation and three months in jail. Allen M. Stachura, 26, may not have actually posted those pictures on social media, as the ex-girlfriend claims, but he didn't deny taking nude pictures of her without her consent, Brown County Deputy District Attorney Dana Johnson said Friday.

