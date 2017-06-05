Lifeguard Shortage at Area Pools
GREEN BAY, WI Some city swimming pools are ready to go but Mead Pool manager, Kyla Brown, says they have been struggling to find people who are certified lifeguards. "Basically if we're short with guards, we just have to work more hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC