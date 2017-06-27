Lawyers rip Wisconsin for 'unconstitutional' move to keep ...

Lawyers for one of the infamous stars of Netflix's "Making a Murderer" say his continued imprisonment after his conviction was overturned is "unconstitutional" and "not warranted," according to Green Bay, Wisconsin's WBAY . Attorneys representing Brendan Dassey, the nephew of the show's main subject Stephen Avery who was convicted alongside his uncle for the rape and murder of Teresa Halbach, are challenging the state of Wisconsin's motion to keep Dassey in prison despite his conviction being overturned in 2016 .

