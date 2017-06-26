Juveniles Responsible for Martin Elementary School Property Damage

Green Bay Police Captain Kevin Warych says they were called out to the school located at 626 Pinehurst Ave., once on Saturday and once on Sunday. "In the investigation we learned that two juveniles, one was 9-year-old and one was 7-years-old, broke into the school and damaged a lot of doors, windows and took small things from the school."

