It Could Cost You More To Hit The Road

18 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI The Green Bay City Council could vote tonight on a plan to add a $20 "wheel tax" on vehicles registered in the city as a way to pay for road repairs. Currently, the special assessments on residential property owners generates about $750,000, while the non-residential assessments generate $350,000 annually.

