Increased Police Presence at Green Bay Parks
Captain John Laux says the department is looking to keep the city's recreational spaces safe by sending out officers during their regular shifts. "We really wanted this conscious effort to get into the parks, be visible, and handle the ordinance violations that we see: the drinking, the urinating in public, the misbehavior, disorderly conduct."
