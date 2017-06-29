Horizon adds IUPUI
The Horizon League board of directors has voted to accept Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis as a new member of the conference. The addition of IUPUI will bring the Horizon back to 10 member schools after Valparaiso University left to join the MIssouri Valley Conference earlier this year.
