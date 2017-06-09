Harry Houdini's boyhood home now a mecca for alt-country fans...
Lead singer Tyler Anthony of Cereus Bright from Knoxville, Tenn., belts out the vocals during last August's festival. Appleton is the boyhood home of magician Harry Houdini, who started to hone his skill as an escape artist after falling through the Fox River - a plaque commemorates the spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC