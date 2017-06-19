Guerrero ready to defend title at 2017 Go Bowling PWBA Players...

Colombia's Clara Guerrero returns to The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this week as the defending champion at the Go Bowling Professional Women's Bowling Association Players Championship. Warm hospitality and memories from a variety of previous events already made The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley a favorite venue, and it now is extra special because it's the place where she realized her dream of becoming a PWBA Tour champion.

