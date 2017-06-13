Green Bay's only strip club could have new owners The operators of three other Wisconsin strip clubs have a tentative offer to buy the Oval Office. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2sVQ4v7 The Oval Office, 1100 Main St., is expected to be sold in July to a group that operates three other strip clubs in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.