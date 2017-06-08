Green Bay Packaging expands service w...

Green Bay Packaging expands service with Atlanta slitting facility

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Label & Narrow Web

This new location offers the benefit of a one-day lead time for its customers in the Southeastern United States. Green Bay Packaging's Coated Products Operations has opened a new slitting and distribution facility in Lithia Springs, GA, for its pressure sensitive label stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's Jun 3 The Carburetor 1
Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company May 31 Anonymous 1
last man standing May 22 Prairiedog 2
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) May '17 Neilledvina 6
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC