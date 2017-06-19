Green Bay native injured in US Navy destroyer crash in Japan
U.S. and Japanese vessels and aircraft searched Saturday for seven American sailors who were missing after their Navy destroyer collided before dawn with a container ship four times its size off the coast of Japan. Three people, including the ship's captain Bryce Benson who is from Green Bay, were air-lifted to shore after the crash.
