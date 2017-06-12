Green Bay looks at implementing wheel tax to help fund road repairs

Potholes, cracks and bumps are seen on Green Bay streets, each year some repairs are made, but there's only so much money the city has to spend on roads. Green Bay's Public Works Director, Steve Grenier, says it's hard to estimate exactly how much it would cost to fix all the city's roads, but the city has a list of places that people have asked to be fixed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.