Green Bay CEO hiking Appalachian Trail injured, returns home to train recovery coaches
The Green Bay woman hiking more than 2,000 miles to help people in recovery for drugs and alcohol is back home again trying to find a new way to help people stay sober. After a big fall while hiking the Appalachian Trail, the CEO of DarJune Recovery CafA© is changing course but still helping fill the gaps for people seeking treatment.
