Green Bay CEO hiking Appalachian Trail injured, returns home to train recovery coaches

23 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The Green Bay woman hiking more than 2,000 miles to help people in recovery for drugs and alcohol is back home again trying to find a new way to help people stay sober. After a big fall while hiking the Appalachian Trail, the CEO of DarJune Recovery CafA© is changing course but still helping fill the gaps for people seeking treatment.

