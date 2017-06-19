Green Bay, Brown County Reach Tax Agr...

Green Bay, Brown County Reach Tax Agreement

17 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

One of the most vocal opponents of a proposed sales and room tax plan in Brown County says he now supports it. Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt issued a press release Monday, stating he has reached an agreement with county leaders to back Executive Troy Streckenbach's proposal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

