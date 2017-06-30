Grant helps homeowners replace lead water pipes
One of the largest efforts is underway in Green Bay, where the city is making progress to become lead free. This is all thanks to a $500,000 federal grant administered through the DNR and $300,000 allocated from the excess Lambeau Field sales tax.
