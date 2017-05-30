Former Hotel Northland Developer Speaks Out
The former developer of Green Bay's Hotel Northland opens up to WTAQ's Jerry Bader Friday, about the controversial redevelopment project downtown and what went wrong. Mike Frantz, of Frantz Community Investors, says plans for the historic building started to go off the rails when he and current Northland owner, Keith Harenda, began having disagreements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Sat
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC