Erin Andrews is happy she froze her eggs before cervical cancer:...
When Erin Andrews made the decision to freeze her embryos a few years back, it was "just because it was all the rage." But the choice proved to be fortuitous when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC