Doreen L. Hermsen, 52, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017. Born Oct. 3, 1964 in Green Bay, to Betty Behnke and the late Raymond Behnke, formerly of Lena area, she graduated from West High School in 1983 and worked at Brennen Buick for many years and most recently at Nestle in Little Chute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.