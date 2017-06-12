Doreen L. Hermsen

Doreen L. Hermsen

Doreen L. Hermsen, 52, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017. Born Oct. 3, 1964 in Green Bay, to Betty Behnke and the late Raymond Behnke, formerly of Lena area, she graduated from West High School in 1983 and worked at Brennen Buick for many years and most recently at Nestle in Little Chute.

