Donation protects Green Bay's waters during an emergency
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has received a donation of equipment meant to keep the shorelines safe in case of an emergency. "We've had spills with oil byproducts, products that are manufactured here in Green Bay, and then we always have the potential of these big fuel barges, big yachts, any type of vessels coming into Green Bay with the potential of spilling," said Dave Kolz, Battalion Chief Marine Division, Green Bay Metro Fire Dept.
