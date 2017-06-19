Districts of Innovation program aim to help students succeed with fewer boundaries from the state
A new program launched in Brown County on Monday could help school districts tailor learning to meet their specific student's needs. Adam Hardy, Executive Director of Achieve Brown County , talks about the Districts of Innovation program during a press conference in De Pere The Districts of Innovation program allows educators to come up with ideas to help students specifically in their areas succeed, with fewer boundaries from the state.
