Convicted drug addicts get sober using monthly vivitrol injections
In response to the state's growing opioid epidemic, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections began giving monthly injections to volunteers convicted of drug crimes last year, in order to counteract their addiction. On Friday, seven of those drug criminals graduated from a pilot program that aims to keep them off narcotics.
