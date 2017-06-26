City taking action to re-do 9/11 memorial near Neville Public Museum
The deteriorating condition of the September 11th memorial near the Neville Public Museum is raising concerns among people in Green Bay. The memorial has cracks and is fading because the marble cannot withstand weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May '17
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC