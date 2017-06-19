Casting the Line of Friendship
A local organization that helps those with physical and developmental disabilities held its annual fishing outing at the Izaak Walton League grounds Wednesday morning. Roghly 25 CP clients teamed up with some new friends, including teenage volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, to test their luck on the waters.
