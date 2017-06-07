Billy Joel Postpones MSG Residency Show

A viral infection forced Billy Joel to postpone his June concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night , rescheduling the show for December 20. Joel's publicist issued a statement saying that Joel "has been battling a viral infection and is forced to postpone ...at the mandate of his doctor...Billy understands that this is an inconvenience for ticket holders and apologizes for rescheduling on such a short notice." Tickets from Tuesday's show will be honored in December or refunded.

