Bellin Run organizers prepare for warm weather this weekend

With a big warm-up on the way for this weekend's temperatures, participants and organizers of the 41st annual Bellin Run are keeping a close eye on the weather. The forecast from our Stormcenter 2 meteorologists has temperatures starting the race in the low-to-mid 60s and approaching the mid-70s by 10 a.m., when many walkers or slower runners are likely to still be on the course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.