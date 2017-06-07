Bellin acquires OB/GYN clinics
Bellin Health has acquired Women's Specialty Care, a regional OB-GYN clinic with locations in Green Bay, Appleton and Marinette. Women's Specialty Care was established in 2002 by Herbert Coussons and Michael O'Toole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC