Bay Beach Amusement Park celebrates 125th anniversary
Bay Beach is celebrating 125 years in operation on Saturday, making the amusement park one of the oldest in the country. Bay Beach was originally bought by a developer in 1892 as a bathing beach and a park, it was later turned over to the city of Green Bay in 1920.
