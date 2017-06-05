Aldi announces 'hiring blitz' in Gree...

Aldi announces 'hiring blitz' in Green Bay, Appleton June 15

19 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Aldi grocery stores is looking to fill positions at stores across Northeast Wisconsin with a one-day "hiring blitz" in Appleton and Green Bay on June 15. Aldi is looking to fill shift manager, manager trainee and store associate positions for its stores in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Neenah, Oshkosh, Shawano and Waupaca. Job interviews will be conducted Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 150 S. Nicolet Rd. in Appleton and Country Inn & Suites, 2308 Lineville Rd. in Green Bay.

