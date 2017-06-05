Aldi announces 'hiring blitz' in Green Bay, Appleton June 15
Aldi grocery stores is looking to fill positions at stores across Northeast Wisconsin with a one-day "hiring blitz" in Appleton and Green Bay on June 15. Aldi is looking to fill shift manager, manager trainee and store associate positions for its stores in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Neenah, Oshkosh, Shawano and Waupaca. Job interviews will be conducted Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 150 S. Nicolet Rd. in Appleton and Country Inn & Suites, 2308 Lineville Rd. in Green Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC