WPS announces winning names for newest peregrine falcons
Eight new peregrine falcon chicks hatched atop Wisconsin Public Service power plants in Green Bay and Rothschild, and now the chicks will have names, thanks to creative children in northeast and northcentral Wisconsin. Peregrine Falcon watches over a newly hatched chick atop the Wisconsin Public Service Weston plant on May 10, 2017 The four chicks which hatched on the Pulliam plant in Green Bay will be named Orville, Serenity, Soarin and Zoomarang.
