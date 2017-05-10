Truck Equipment named new dealer for East Mfg
TEI will offer the full line of East trailers including flatbed, drop deck, dump and refuse trailers in addition to parts and service. Its dump line includes aluminum frame and frameless dump trailers as well as steel trailers and aluminum truck bodies.
