Tourism-Related Organizations Support Arena Plan
During a Thursday morning press conference, leaders from the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, Greater Green Bay Area Lodging Association, and Wisconsin Restaurant Association's Green Bay chapter announced each of their organization's boards have approved resolutions of support. Toll believes the new arena could help Brown County attract events that currently only make Wisconsin stops in Milwaukee or Madison.
