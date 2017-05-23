To Present School Needs Study Proposa...

To Present School Needs Study Proposals May 24

Peshtigo Middle School/ High School Citizens Advisory Committee continues to look at the benefits of remodeling and adding on to the existing middle/high school building or constructing an entirely new facility.

