Teen arrested for Green Bay shooting
Officers say Justin Hutcherson, 17, was booked on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under 18. On Tuesday, police were called to a Green Bay hospital after the victim walked into an emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound. Investigators discovered that the shooting happened inside a vehicle in which Hutcherson was a passenger.
