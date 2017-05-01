Teen arrested for Green Bay shooting

Officers say Justin Hutcherson, 17, was booked on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under 18. On Tuesday, police were called to a Green Bay hospital after the victim walked into an emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound. Investigators discovered that the shooting happened inside a vehicle in which Hutcherson was a passenger.

