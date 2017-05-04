Suspect in series of gas station robberies pleads guilty
A fourth armed robbery charge and a charge of theft of movable property were dismissed, although they were read into the court record. Green Bay police arrested Haupt, Effraim Bowers and Dujuan Vales in December after gas stations on both sides of the city were robbed over a two-week period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May 3
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr 19
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC