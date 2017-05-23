Study dubs Green Bay "The Drunkest City in America"
On May 24, the website 24/7 Wall St released its "Drunkest Cities" list, which is dominated by Wisconsin cities. The study found that 26.5 percent of Green Bay metro area adults report that they drink excessively or binge drink on a regular basis.
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May 3
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
