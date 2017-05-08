Snapshot: Gateway urban forestry program sprouts under arborista s guidance
Aaron Schauer, board certified master arborist, is the director of Gateway Technical College's new arboriculture/urban forestry program, which will be offered this fall. Schauer, originally from Green Bay, received his degree from UW-Stevens Point in 2003 and has worked as an arborist in Wisconsin and overseas in New Zealand.
