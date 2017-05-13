Shopping center site boosts humane society adoptions Pet adoption agency gets space in Pet Supplies Plus store in Shoppes at the Village Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2rczhlE Jeffrey and Tina Baker adopted Drew the dog at Bay Area Humane Society's offsite center in Pet Supplies Plus in Ashwaubenon. During the first weekend at its Pet Supplies Plus offsite adoption center on South Oneida Street, Bay Area Humane Society found homes for six cats and 10 dogs, practically its entire starting inventory at the site.

