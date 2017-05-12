Rotocontrol merges with EMT International
EMT's 24x7 service from its headquarters in Green Bay will enhance Rotocontrol's support and presence in North America. Rotocontrol, a manufacturer of label slitter/rewinder inspection and finishing machines, has announced a merger that will combine forces with EMT International , a manufacturer of custom and standardized finishing equipment and accessories for narrow and wider-web digital and conventional print, headquartered near Green Bay, WI.
