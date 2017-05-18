Report: Littoral Combat Ships part of...

Report: Littoral Combat Ships part of $110B Saudi arms deal

The U.S. is prepared to make the largest arms deal in its history, selling $110 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense, Bloomberg is reporting.

Green Bay, WI

