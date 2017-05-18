Rachwal Charged with Manitowoc Horse Assault
Charges have been filed in another county against the 53-year-old Green Bay man accused of sexually assaulting multiple horses. In 1993 in Monroe County, he was convicted of three counts, including sexual gratification with an animal and mistreatment of animals causing death.
