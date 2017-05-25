Police Foundation trying to fill gap in program, equipment funding
From new K9s to youth programs to officer training, the Green Bay Police Department has a long wish list of items it says it needs. It's hoping to fulfill some of those through the Green Bay Police Foundation's first big fundraiser in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
