Oshkosh Police identify suspect in 2016 battery case
Police have issued a warrant for Michael Thor, 29, on a charge of Aggravated Battery with Intent to Cause Bodily Harm. On Dec. 11, 2016, Oshkosh Police received a report that a 20-year-old Greenville man had been assaulted by a group of men while he was walking in the 400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Oshkosh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
