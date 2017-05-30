Oshkosh Police identify suspect in 20...

Oshkosh Police identify suspect in 2016 battery case

Friday May 26 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Police have issued a warrant for Michael Thor, 29, on a charge of Aggravated Battery with Intent to Cause Bodily Harm. On Dec. 11, 2016, Oshkosh Police received a report that a 20-year-old Greenville man had been assaulted by a group of men while he was walking in the 400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Oshkosh.

Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Green Bay, WI

