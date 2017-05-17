No Free Lunch, But It Is A Free Ride
Patty Kiewiz, the Green Bay Metro Transit Director tells WLUK the rate was based on the number of bus passes the district typically purchased each year. Kiewiz says the free service will available for students all year round, and all that is needed is their student ID.
