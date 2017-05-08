New Group Promotes Brown County Executive's PlanGREEN BAY, WI...

A group of business and community leaders have formed a non-profit group to promote Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach's plan for a half-cent county sales tax to fund a replacement for the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena, plus other infrastructure and debt projects. "Forward Brown County" has a group of more than 40 people listed among its ranks, including Kramer Rock, of Temployment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.