New campaign aims to educate cyclists and drivers out on the road
With the growing community of cyclists in Green Bay, Bay Care Clinic is partnering up with local bike advocate groups to call awareness to safety out on the roads. Dawn Goodman is a cyclist who says it's good to see her neighborhood becoming more bike friendly but there's still some work to be done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr 19
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC