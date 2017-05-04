Invasive fish blocks boaters from cruising part of Fox River
Boaters traveling from Green Bay to Lake Winnebago are facing obstacles because of an invasive fish called the round goby. Most of the 16 locks that run between De Pere and Appleton on the Fox River are open, but two of them will remain closed this season, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May 3
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr 19
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC