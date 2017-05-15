Inmate injures 3 officers at Green Bay Correctional
Three correctional officers from Green Bay Correctional Institution were taken to a hospital after an inmate attacked the staff last weekend. The incident was referred to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, and the DOC says it will conduct its own investigation.
