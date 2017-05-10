HVAC companies donate air-conditioners to veterans in need

As summer approaches and the temperatures rise, Bay Area Services and Bay Heating Service, both in Green Bay, are looking for a veteran in need of a new air conditioning unit. "Someone that has air conditioning window units, they want to get rid of those or a portable air conditioning system, or a failing air conditioning system, inefficiency - we're trying to upgrade someone," says Dave Drews from Bay Heating Service.

