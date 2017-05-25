Homeless advocates sound off on Green Bay dumpster death
The death of a Green Bay homeless man yesterday has area advocates asking for the public's help to provide consistent year-round shelter for those struggling. 55-year-old Thomas Worth was sleeping in a dumpster during a rainstorm Tuesday night.
